Annual Bearcat Boosters fundraiser returns on April 27

Live music and dinner included with ticket

– The fourth annual Bearcat Boosters fundraiser is at Barrelhouse Brewing Co. in Paso Robles on April 27. The fundraiser will include a cornhole tournament, bingo, and silent auction, with dinner catered by Etto Pasta and music by The Molly Ringwald Project.

“The amazing dinner from Etto and the live entertainment by The Molly Ringwald Project will be a fun, amazing night raising funds for our Bearcat athletes…we will have two photo op areas, designed in Bearcat fashion, and we are being told our Bearcat mascot is expected to make a special appearance as well,” Bearcat Boosters board member Bridgette Griewank said, adding that “we also would like the community to know that the cornhole tournament will only have 25 teams, so there is limited availability if you wanted to compete, but the event is more than that.”

The event will start with the cornhole tournament at 2:30 p.m., followed by bingo at 3:30 p.m. Dinner is set for 5:30 p.m. and is accompanied by the silent and live auction. The Molly Ringwald Project will then take the stage from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“We still have a lot of auction items we are working on, but we will have a Father’s Day package which will include a Blackstone pizza oven…a Nashville and a San Diego Airbnb trip, a two-day guided pig hunt, four tickets to the sold-out Firestone Walker Beer Festival, Whalerock Festival tickets, professional teeth whitening session, Botox [and] skin care treatments from Plateroti and Central Coast Aesthetics, wine tours, and many, many more local business donations,” Griewank said.

This year’s fundraising goal is $100,000, which Griewank notes “will be a huge challenge, but we believe with our community’s support it is possible.” The first two events raised between $8,000 and $10,000; the 2023 event raised over $38,000.

Single tickets are $125 while a pair of tickets are $200. A sponsor table for eight guests costs $700 and includes a blackout bingo card for each guest, along with a personalized centerpiece. Cornhole tickets are an extra $100 per team and are expected to sell out quickly.

For more information, contact Bridgette Griewank at (805) 423 – 0350 or email pasoroblesbearcatboosters@gmail.com.