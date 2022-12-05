Annual Christmas Light Parade spreads holiday cheer
Main street association announces parade award winners
– Despite the rain, several thousand spectators lined the streets of Paso Robles Saturday night for the 61st annual Christmas Light Parade.
Many entries showed up for the traditional parade through downtown Paso Robles. People decorated floats for several days in warehouses, garages, and other facilities in preparation for the parade.
At local business NCI Affiliates, staff members, clients, and volunteers put the final touches on their float which transported the Grinch in a real sleigh.
Beginning at 7 p.m., entries from the Future Farmers of America to Skills USA to the Atascadero Elks and several dozen floats and other groups traveled south on Spring Street and passed by the Paso Robles Inn and the Downtown City Park. They turned right on 13th and then again on Park Street and circled the park. When the rain increased, those watching huddled under umbrellas or stepped into archways. People in the parade yelled “Merry Christmas” and “Happy Holidays.” The theme this year was, “Deck the Halls.”
The Paso Robles Marching Band brought up the rear of the parade. Close behind the Bearcats, Santa Claus rode with Mrs. Claus.
For many, it was a chilly, wet night, but the weather did not dampen the holiday spirit.
Below are the parade winners by category, as sent by the event organizer, the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association:
Prime awards
Sweepstakes Award – Paso Robles FFA
Judges’ Award – Wreck and Roll VW Club
Special Award – KW Construction
Santa’s Award – Lemos Feed & Pet Supply
Business/Commercial – North County Septic Service
Bands – (First) Paso Robles High School Marching Band (Second) Flamson & Lewis Middle School Band
Color Guard – Civil Air Patrol Bob Beever’s Cadet Squadron 103
Category awards
Marching Groups
First – Georgia Brown Elementary School
Second – Almond Acres Charter Academy
Mounted Groups
First – Creston Riders
Second – 805 Piece of Me Riding Club
Commercial General
First – Central Coast Jeep Adventures
Second – Maez Junk Removal
Third – Ada’s and Annette Lodges
School Floats
First – Pat Butler Elementary School
Second – Pleasant Valley School
Third – Kermit King Elementary School
Adult Club Floats
First – NCI Affiliates
Second – Atascadero Elks Lodge
Third – Central Coast MOPAR Club
Commercial Floats
First – Miller Drilling Company
Second – Shift ‘N Gears Garage
Third – Coast Counties Peterbilt
Other Floats
First – Skills USA
Second – California Highway Patrol – Templeton Station
Third – John Peschong – County Supervisor
Decorated Vehicles: NorCal Minis
Antique Vehicles: VIP RV Rentals & Repairs
Fire Trucks
First – Paso Robles Fire Dept. Ladder Truck 4148
Second – San Miguel Firefighters Association
Third – Paso Robles Children’s Museum Fire Truck
City, County & State Entries
First – Cal Fire / SLO County
Second – USDA Forest Service – Ventana Hotshots
Third – C.E.R.T. (Community Emergency Response Team)
This Saturday night, Vine Street Victorian Christmas returns to Paso Robles.