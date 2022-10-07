Annual clean up day in Templeton seeking volunteers

Event returns Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon

– The annual Templeton Clean-Up Day event will return on Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon. The event is in need of volunteers. It is hosted by the Templeton Community Services District and will reduce the amount of trash and pollution in local streets and waterways. Clean-up teams will be collecting trash along community roadsides and are guaranteed four hours of community service.

Volunteers will check in at the Templeton CSD Board Room at 206 5th Street at 8:30 a.m. Volunteers can register as an individual or as a team and sign waivers before check-in to reduce time.

Volunteers should bring gloves and sturdy, comfortable shoes. Some equipment will be provided.

To sign up, go to www.templetoncsd.org to sign up and print waivers. For more information contact Melissa Johnson at (805) 434-4909 or mjohnson@templetoncsd.org.

