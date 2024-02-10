Annual crab feed to support local agriculture scholarships

– The 21st Annual Crab Feed, sponsored by the SLO County Foundation for Agriculture Awareness, Inc. and The Heritage Foundation, is set to take place on Feb. 24 at 4 p.m. The event will be hosted at Estrella Hall, located at 2198 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles, within the Paso Robles Event Center.

The dinner, featuring Dungeness crab, clam pasta, bread, salad, hot fudge sundaes, and beverages including beer and wine, offers an “all you can eat” experience. The cost is $90 per person. Proceeds from the event will contribute to the Agriculture Awareness and Heritage Foundation Scholarship Fund.

Tickets for the Annual Crab Feed can be purchased through Devon Pitts by calling (805) 674-3771 or emailing devonpitts13@gmail.com.

