Annual ‘Crush it!’ golf tournament to benefit Boys & Girls Club

Registration deadline is Oct. 14 for Nov. 7 tournament

– All golfers are invited to spend a day at the beautiful Hunter Ranch golf course in Paso Robles on Nov. 7 for a scramble-style golf tournament to benefit the youth who rely on the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast. The morning scramble begins at 9:30 a.m. and the day includes breakfast, on-course snacks and drinks, and an afternoon reception with prizes and a raffle. Golfers will receive green fees, a golf shirt, two mulligans, a golf hat, a goodie bag, and more. Recommended attire is a collared shirt with sleeves, slacks or Bermuda-length shorts, and soft-spiked golf shoes. No t-shirts or jeans are permitted. The registration deadline is Oct. 14.

The tournament will be run as a four-player scramble. The team handicap must be 54 or higher with no more than one single-digit handicap player per team to qualify for net score. Teams with a handicap of less than 54 or without a verifiable October Indexes/Avg score will play for gross score. The team prize division includes low net and low gross.

Can’t play in this tournament but still want to support local youth? Purchase a ticket for the Lake Tahoe Golf Package which will be raffled off on Nov. 7. The winner gets golf for four at Edgewood Golf Course and four nights at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe. Only 200 tickets will be sold and can be purchased here.

For more information about Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast, visit www.CentralCoastKids.org.

