Annual development impact fee draft report available for review

–The Paso Robles City Council of the City of Paso Robles will consider acceptance of the Annual Development Impact Fee Report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, at the Feb. 2 city council meeting.

The draft report is available for public review here.

Council meetings will be held by teleconference only until further notice. Rather than attending in person, residents should call (805) 865-7276 to provide public comment via phone (the phone line will open just prior to the start of the meeting), written public comments can be submitted via email to cityclerk@prcity.com prior to 12 noon on the day of the council meeting to be posted as an addendum to the Agenda. If submitting written comments in advance of the meeting, please note the agenda item by number or name. City council meetings will be live-streamed and available to play later on YouTube by accessing the following link: www.prcity.com/youtube.

