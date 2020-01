Annual Development Impact Fee Report available for public review

–On Feb. 4, the Paso Robles City Council will consider acceptance of the Annual Development Impact Fee Report for the Fiscal Year ending June 30, 2019.

The draft Annual Development Impact Fee Report is available for public review at Paso Robles City Hall, and online. To view the report click here.

If you have any questions regarding this matter, contact the City of Paso Robles Administrative Services Department at (805) 237-3999.

