Annual Development Impact Fee Report available for review

City council will consider adopting report at upcoming meeting

– The Paso Robles City Council will consider acceptance of the Annual Development Impact Fee Report for the Fiscal Year ending June 30, 2022, at its upcoming meeting on Tuesday, March 7 at 6:30 p.m. Development Impact Fees are one-time fees applied to new developments.

Click here to view the draft report.

The meeting will be held at the City of Paso Robles Library/Conference Center Council Chamber, located at 1000 Spring Street, in Paso Robles.

The city has returned to hybrid public meetings pursuant to AB 361, which allows for a deviation from the teleconference rules required by the Ralph M. Brown Act. Residents now have the option to attend the meeting in person or to participate remotely.

To participate remotely, residents can listen to the meeting live on the radio at 1230AM or livestream the meeting at www.prcity.com/youtube, and call (805) 865-7276 to provide public comment via phone. The phone line will open just prior to the start of the meeting and remain open throughout the meeting to ensure the opportunity to comment on each item heard by the council.

Written public comments can be submitted via email to cityclerk@prcity.com prior to 12 p.m. on the day of the council meeting to be posted as an addendum to the agenda. If submitting written comments in advance of the meeting, please note the agenda item by number or name.

Council meetings will be live-streamed during the meeting and also available to play later on YouTube by accessing the following link: www.prcity.com/youtube.

For any questions regarding this matter, contact the City of Paso Robles Administrative Services Department at (805) 237-3999.

