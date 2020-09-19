Annual ‘Dining with the Arts’ gala goes virtual

–Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation 9th Annual Dining with the Arts Gala returns Oct. 3 as a virtual event.

Past guests say the Dining with the Arts Gala is like nothing they have ever attended. It weaves art, dance, music, theater, and an incredible dining experience together for one spectacular night only. This year’s virtual gala promises the same magic and excitement guests love but in a new format that allows them to participate from the comfort of their homes.

The funds raised are even more crucial in 2020, for the health of PRYAF’s no-cost Visual and Performing Arts Program, benefitting students (5-18 from across SLO County). The pandemic posed great challenges for PRYAF and for this year’s gala. With many community fundraisers and grants canceled, the youth arts team got creative. The virtual gala came to life and promises surprise performances, live, silent, and cake auctions, plus stories like only PRYAF can share them.

Although this event will be free, there are many ways you can participate from your home or safely gather a small group of friends. Dressing up is optional. Reserve a “Party Basket” for 2 or 4 people, with a gift certificate to Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ, local wine and treats to be delivered to your door. Register in advance to get all the updates. The event will be conducted online so registrants will participate on their computer, iPad, or smartphone device. A link to the live broadcast will be sent to all registrants before the event. Register by Oct. 1 if possible, at https://DWTA.givesmart.com/.

