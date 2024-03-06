Annual fishing derby returns March 23

Tickets on sale now

– Anglers under 16 years old are invited to participate in the 6th Annual Dave MacNamara Fishing Derby hosted by the Paso Robles Police Activities League.

The event, scheduled for March 23, promises a day of fun and friendly competition at the park. Participants are encouraged to bring their own fishing gear and join fellow enthusiasts in reeling in big catches.

The derby is set to commence at 8 a.m., offering activities tailored to engage anglers of all skill levels.

Tickets to the event are $5. Click here to purchase tickets and for more information.

