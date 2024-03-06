Paso Robles News|Wednesday, March 6, 2024
You are here: Home » Community » Annual fishing derby returns March 23
  • Follow Us!

Annual fishing derby returns March 23 

Posted: 6:00 am, March 6, 2024 by News Staff

Annual fishing derby returns March 23

Tickets on sale now

– Anglers under 16 years old are invited to participate in the 6th Annual Dave MacNamara Fishing Derby hosted by the Paso Robles Police Activities League.

The event, scheduled for March 23, promises a day of fun and friendly competition at the park. Participants are encouraged to bring their own fishing gear and join fellow enthusiasts in reeling in big catches.

The derby is set to commence at 8 a.m., offering activities tailored to engage anglers of all skill levels.

Tickets to the event are $5. Click here to purchase tickets and for more information.

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.