Annual holiday gift sale returns to the Paso Robles City Library

Attendees can enjoy hot apple cider, cookies, holiday music as they browse jewelry, holiday décor, children’s items

– The Friends of the Paso Robles Library group has announced the return of the annual Holiday Extravaganza gift sale on Dec. 8 and 9. The event in the library conference room (across the lobby from the library) is a great opportunity for shoppers to find that special something for everyone on their holiday gift list.

The event will be held Friday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees can enjoy hot apple cider, cookies, and holiday music as they browse jewelry, holiday décor, and children’s items.

Items are sold free from sales tax, and all proceeds of the sale go directly to the Paso Robles Library. For more information, call Anne Bell at (805) 238-5562.

