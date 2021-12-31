Paso Robles News|Friday, December 31, 2021
Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Walk returns to Paso Robles Jan. 17 

Posted: 7:09 am, December 31, 2021 by News Staff

This year’s theme is ‘To Bridge That Which Divides Us, the Power of Kindness’

– Each year the community comes together to honor the great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with the annual Unity Walk in Paso Robles. This year’s theme is “To Bridge That Which Divides Us, the Power of Kindness.”

On Monday, Jan. 17, at 12 p.m., community members are invited to meet at the Paso Robles Downtown City Park and are encouraged to bring signs and inspirational messages. This event is hosted by the City of Paso Robles, Paso Robles Diversity, and the Paso DEI Education Committee.

More details are available here. 

