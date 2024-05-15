Paso Robles News|Wednesday, May 15, 2024
You are here: Home » Community » Annual Memorial Day service, barbecue returns to Templeton
  • Follow Us!

Annual Memorial Day service, barbecue returns to Templeton 

Posted: 6:10 am, May 15, 2024 by News Staff

veterans day stock pic

Event will be held Monday, May 27 at 11 a.m.

– On May 27, at 11 a.m., the American Legion Post 220 will host a Memorial Day service at Templeton Cemetery, honoring 353 veterans at the Columbarium and Veterans Memorial.

Four minutes past 11, the Estrella Warbirds will conduct a “Freedom flyover” with a Missing Man Formation.

At noon, the American Legion hall at 805 South Main Street will open for the annual Memorial Day Chicken BBQ. The event will offer a maximum of 320 tickets priced at $18 for adults and $10 for children aged 12 or under, available at the door.

The meal will include half a large chicken prepared with a multi-decades-old secret barbecue recipe, beans, garlic bread, and salad with ranch dressing, continuing a local tradition since 1937.

For more information, visit the American Legion’s website at http://amerlegnpost220.noip.us/.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Community, Templeton
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.