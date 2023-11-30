Annual Morro Bay Lighted Boat Parade returns Saturday

Event is free for spectators along the Embarcadero

– Morro Bay’s annual Lighted Boat Parade, organized by The Rotary Club of Morro Bay, is scheduled to illuminate the waterfront on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., weather permitting.

Boats from the Morro Bay fishing, leisure, and yachting community will participate in the parade, adorning their vessels with vibrant lights that will paint the bay with a spectrum of colors. The event is free for spectators along the Embarcadero, with prime viewing areas stretching from Tidelands Park at 339 Embarcadero to Morro Rock.

To enhance the viewing experience, many restaurants along the Embarcadero offer window seating. Attendees are encouraged to park and walk to the Embarcadero to alleviate potential parking challenges along the waterfront. Limited designated parking is available at Tidelands Park along the road to the Rock and at Franklin Riley Park at 442 Morro Ave.

In the event of inclement weather, such as rain or wind making waters unsafe on Dec. 2, the parade will be rescheduled for the following day, Sunday, Dec. 3, starting at 6:30 p.m. If Sunday’s weather also poses challenges, the parade will be postponed until 2024.

For more information about the Lighted Boat Parade, including updates and details, visit https://www.morrobay.org/event/lighted-boat-parade/14018/.

