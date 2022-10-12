Annual ‘Night Out’ event returns next week

Citizens invited to get to know local public safety personnel

– The Paso Robles Police Department will present the annual “National Night Out” crime and drug prevention event on Oct. 19.

National Night Out is an annual event designed to strengthen communities by encouraging neighborhoods to engage in stronger relationships with each other and with their local public safety partners.

This event will be held on Oct. 19, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Paso Robles City Park. The event will include police and fire vehicle displays, police K9 demonstrations, and opportunities for community members to meet the staff of the Paso Robles Police Department and Emergency Services Department. Food and refreshments will be provided.

National Night Out is designed to:

•Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness;

•Generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime programs;

•Strengthen police-community partnerships;

•Send a message to criminals letting them know that our community is organized and fighting back; and

•It’s also the perfect opportunity to get to know your neighbors and public safety personnel even better.

