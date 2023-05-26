Annual Paso Robles Rotary Club Winemakers’ Cookoff returns Aug. 12

– The highly anticipated Paso Robles Rotary Club Winemakers’ Cookoff returns for the 24th year on Saturday, Aug 12. Enjoy a night filled with quality wine, gourmet food, live music and fun. Over 20 of the region’s best winemakers and breweries will battle it out for the Judges’ Awards and People’s Choice Award. Prizes are awarded for the best food served.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. ID required. The Winemakers’ Cookoff stage features live music by Julie Beaver & the Bad Dogs. A popular and talented jazz vocalist and fiddle player, Julie and her band are becoming much in demand on the Central Coast.

All proceeds benefit the Harlow Ford Scholarship Fund for local high school seniors. The Paso Robles Rotary Club is dedicated to helping youth in the community.

Over the past 23 years, the Winemakers’ Cookoff has raised more than $400,000 for local youth scholarships. Last year, the Rotary’s Foundation awarded nearly $90,000 in high-school senior scholarships. Your support will ensure that the Rotary Club and the Cookoffs’ dedication to higher education for local youth.

“It’s the best event in North County,” says Rotarian Vicki Silva, “with food, wine, beer, live music, and lots of fun!”

This popular annual 21 and over event sells out quickly, so get your tickets now. Tickets are $100 per person; designated driver tickets are $50. Sponsorships are available. Bring blankets and beach chairs, relax and enjoy! No kids, pets or ice chests, please!

The winemakers’ cookoff is on Saturday, Aug 12 from 6-9 p.m. at the Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles. For tickets and more information visit winemakerscookoff.com.

