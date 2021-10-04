Annual Pozo Saloon Old-Time Music Gathering returns Nov. 11-14

Concert tickets $20-25, workshops and camping TBA

– The Third Annual Pozo Saloon Old Time Music Gathering returns to Pozo, California on Nov. 11 – 14 for three days of jamming, along with camping, music workshops and a Thursday evening concert on Nov. 11 in San Luis Obispo. Jamming begins at 12 noon on Friday, and all players of old time music are welcome. Musicians from across California will gather on the front porch, back porch and all around the grounds of the historic Pozo Saloon to play traditional American music on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The Pozo Saloon offers burgers or tri-tip along with cold beer served in a mason jar.

Thursday’s concert featuring Reeb Willms and Caleb Klauder will be held in the Milking Parlor at the historic Octagon Barn in San Luis Obispo. Other weekend events include workshops and open jams. Tent camping will be available at the Saloon, with RV camping nearby at Santa Margarita Lake. Details can be found on the website at pozooldtime.com.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related