Annual Resource Fair at Paso Robles Senior Center set for Feb. 23

–The Paso Robles Senior Center in collaboration with the SLO County Food Bank and County of SLO Behavioral Health this week announced its annual Resource Fair will be held as a drive-through event. The Resource Fair will take place at the Paso Robles Senior Center, 270 Scott Street, on Feb. 23 from 9-11:30 a.m.

The Food Bank will be at the center with vegetables and a disaster food kit. Each participant will receive a “goodie bag” that includes information about local resources with a handy resource guide, a sweet treat donated by 350 Cookie Company, as well as Valentines, hand sanitizers, stress balls, and more.

The Paso Robles Recreation Department will have its recreation department van there and will be giving out “Recreation Department Care Packages” to all attendees.

Come and get information about every service available in the North County from SLO County Behavioral Health through transportation and recreation services including information about free legal services as well as information about Medicare and volunteer opportunities in the North County.

Humana is donating a gift basket for a raffle and Mr. Pickles will be donating a $40 gift card. All participants will be entered to win these or one of the other gift baskets we are creating for this event.

“While things are quite different this year, our message remains the same: You are not alone,” says Micki Wright, Paso Robles Senior Center coordinator. “Please come by for this wonderful event.”

“The Paso Robles Senior Center strives to continue to provide resources for our older adult population,” Wright says. “Although our doors are closed, we continue to provide vital information and create events that are important to our community.” Staff is available to answer questions and provide referrals for services 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Those who cannot make it to the event, may contact SLO County Behavioral Health and Veterans’ Services at www.slocounty.gov/departments. Senior Volunteer Services can be contacted at www.seniorvolunteers.org or by calling (805) 369-6212. SLO Legal assistance Foundation is at www.sloaf.org or by calling 805-543-5140. For more resource information call the Paso Robles Senior Center at (805) 237-3880.

