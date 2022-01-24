Annual ‘Rhone Rangers Experience’ returns Sunday, Feb. 20

Full-day is planned during Presidents’ Weekend event, including seminar, vintners luncheon, grand tasting, silent auction

– The national Rhone Rangers will host the 14th annual “Rhone Rangers Experience” on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Paso Robles. A full day is planned during the annual Presidents’ Weekend event, including a “Rhone Essentials” seminar, vintners luncheon, grand tasting of 200+ wines, and a silent auction benefitting the Rhone Rangers Scholarship Fund. Rhone Rangers from throughout the organization will be represented, including wineries from Paso Robles, Santa Barbara County, Monterey County, Napa, Sonoma, the Sierra Foothills, and Oregon.

The Rhone Rangers, who are dedicated to the education and the promotion of American Rhone varietal wines, will present a top example of each of the principal categories of Rhone wines during the seminar. The morning session will be moderated by wine journalist Stacy Briscoe, who is also the managing editor of Wine Industry Advisor, with a panel of winemakers and principals who have chosen the Rhone Ranger route.

Rhone Rangers representing the nine essential categories include: Viognier – Miner Family Winery, Obscure White-Rhone Varietal (Clairette Blanche) – Tercero Wines, White-Rhone Blend – Tablas Creek Vineyard, Dry Rosé – Alta Colina Vineyard & Winery, Grenache – Lindquist Family Wines, Mourvedre – Brecon Estate, Syrah – Jaffurs Wine Cellars, Obscure Red Varietal (Cinsault) – Thacher Winery, and Red-Rhone Blend – Calcareous Vineyard. Following the seminar, participants will enjoy an alfresco luncheon prepared by Chef Jeffery Scott.

The afternoon segment of the Rhone Rangers Experience will include a grand tasting of 200+ wines from Rhone Rangers members, including top single Rhone varietals and the best In Rhone blends. Throughout the tasting, guests are invited to bid on auction lots donated by Rhone Ranger member wineries, with proceeds benefitting the Rhone Rangers scholarship fund.

An “All-Access” package is available, including the seminar, luncheon, and early-entry into the grand tasting and silent auction ($150 per person + tax/fees), or guests may select the grand tasting/silent auction afternoon segment ($65 per person + tax/fees).

For additional information and to reserve tickets, visit the Rhone Rangers website www.rhonerangers.org.

Note: The event does require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 48 hours of the event at check-in on Feb. 20, 2022.

