Annual Running Chicken Fun Run/Walk returns to Santa Margarita Lake

Proceeds benefit Run 4 Bitti and Brynn Foundation

– The 6th Annual Running Chicken 2024 10k & 5k Fun Run/Walk will commence at 9 a.m. on Jan. 7, 2024, at Santa Margarita Lake. The inaugural event in 2019 welcomed more than 400 participants, and in 2023, over 450 individuals and supporters joined the race, which was conducted both live and virtually. The 2024 edition of the event will be conducted as a live race, with an additional option for a virtual race. Race swag will be distributed to the first 400 registrants. For race details and registration, please visit https://run4bittiandbrynn.org/.

All proceeds generated from the race and sponsorships will be directed towards the Run 4 Bitti and Brynn Foundation. The foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, has a mission to provide scholarships to graduating high school athletes attending Central Coast Schools, supply athletic shoes to high school athletes lacking quality footwear for competitive sports, support youth and high school sports programs, and foster community connectivity. The foundation was established to honor and preserve the memory of Brittni and Brynn Frace.

More information can be found at www.Run4BittiandBrynn.org. The foundation is located in Paso Robles and can be reached via email at Run4BittiandBrynn@gmail.com.

