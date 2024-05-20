Annual spring art and wine festival returns to local winery

– The 4th annual Spring Art and Wine Fest will take place at Four Sisters Ranch Vineyards & Winery on Saturday, May 25, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy an afternoon of art, wine, music, and food while experiencing the hilltop patio and garden’s views. Live music will be provided by the Wine Country Troubadours from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Food will be available from SLO Meltdown during the same time frame.

The event will feature an art exhibition and sale from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees can browse and purchase works from local artists, including Olga Mihailicenko, who recently exhibited at the Paso Robles City Library. Artisan jewelers and local author Kelly Simmerman, who will be signing her new book “The Journal Effect,” will also be present.

Extended twilight tasting hours will continue the event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with gourmet “happy hour” snacks available for purchase. The tasting room will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., offering wine by the glass and bottle for purchase, as well as tasting flights for $15. The event is family and dog-friendly.

Reservations are appreciated but not required. To make a reservation, call the tasting room at (805) 467-2046 or email info@foursistersranch.com.

Four Sisters Ranch is located at 2995 Pleasant Rd., in San Miguel.

