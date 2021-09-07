Annual ‘Taste of Downtown’ returns Saturday

23rd annual event returns this Saturday between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

–This Saturday, the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association invites the public to come enjoy a taste of downtown. Between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., guests are invited to sample food from Paso Robles restaurants and wineries.

Experience and savor what downtown Paso Robles has to offer at this annual event that invites merchants to open their doors for one-one-one sampling. This is a great chance to get re-acquainted with downtown Paso Robles.

A pass entitles the participant to 24 samples from participating restaurants and wine tasting rooms.

Passes are $25 and available through the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association. Passes may be purchased by calling (805) 238-4103. Click here for more details.

