Annual ‘tomato spectacular’ plant sale to be held two consecutive Saturdays at Cal Poly

Sale will be held at the Horticulture Unit near the Poly Plant Shop

– More than 75 different types of tomato plants will be available at Cal Poly’s annual “tomato spectacular” plant sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 22 and April 29 at the Horticulture Unit near the Poly Plant Shop.

Brandywine, Early Girl, Kellogg’s Breakfast, Vintage Wine, and a selection of cherry tomato plants, including Nature’s Bites, are some of the unique cultivars that will be available during the student-run project, one of several such hands-on opportunities offered by the university’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.

This year the program is directed by a team of seven students who have grown more than 3,000 tomato plants from seed to provide home gardeners with quality plants that will produce fresh tomatoes throughout the summer. Students began seeding the plants in early March and have tended to them in the campus greenhouses.

The plants cost $8 and are available on a first-come, first-served basis — with no holds or reservations made in advance. Customers are encouraged to bring boxes and/or wagons to transport plants to their vehicles.

The sale will take place at the Environmental Horticultural Sciences Building (No. 48) on Via Carta Road off Highland Drive. Parking will be provided for free in lot H14.

