Annual Veterans Day ceremony planned at Faces of Freedom Memorial

Event will be held on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

– The Atascadero Veterans Memorial Foundation is once again hosting the annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the Faces of Freedom Memorial on the corner of Hwy 41 and Portola. The ceremony will be on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m., followed by a barbecue by the Kiwanis Club.

The event will include a flyover by Estrella Warbirds, a color guard accompanied by the Central Coast Pipes & Drums, the guest speaker will be Huey Crew Chief Sergeant Leia Larson, the national anthem will be sung by local artist Opal Lansky, the Quilts of Valor will be presented to over 20 veterans, and the ceremony will conclude with the laying of a wreath accompanied by Dr. Alexander Castellanos playing TAPS.

The community is invited to attend the event to help honor and show their appreciation for veterans. For more information, contact Cheryl Hertan at (805) 235-8567.

