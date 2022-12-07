Paso Robles News|Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Annual Victorian Teddy Bear Tea returns Dec. 17 

Posted: 8:00 am, December 7, 2022 by News Staff

Popular annual tradition returns to the Paso Robles Park Ballroom

– The 32nd annual Victorian Teddy Bear Tea will return on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Paso Robles Park Ballroom. The Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association hosts the annual event for the children of Paso Robles.

Children bring their favorite teddy bears—often in spectacular costumes—to the Teddy Bear Tea, which will be held at the Paso Robles Park Ballroom (located at 1232 Park Street) from 2 to 4 p.m. Seating is limited. Tickets include all the fun, tea (juice) and cookies, and a commemorative teacup and saucer.

Tickets may be purchased for $8 per child and $20 per adult from my805tix.com (enter “93446” in the search). Parents must purchase a ticket for themselves if they wish to accompany their child.

Special guests attending the Teddy Bear Tea will be the Snow Queen and King, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, mischievous elves, and Victorian friends. Each ticket holder will receive a teacup for a souvenir.

For more information, call the main street office at (805) 238-4103.

 

