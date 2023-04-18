Annual Wine 4 Paws event returns this weekend

Event organizers aim to raise more money than ever this year

– Toasting to 15 years and more than $700,000 of wine country fundraising for Woods Humane Society, Wine 4 Paws returns to SLO County on April 22 and 23, with a goal of breaking last year’s record to help even more pets in urgent need of shelter.

The event, which donates a portion of proceeds from wine tasting, online and in-person wine sales, and special events at more than 75 local businesses, has expanded its lineup to include new “kick-off events” on Friday, April 21, as well as a number of new ticketed events at wineries featuring experiences such as wine-paired dinners, vineyard dog walks, wine-blending seminars, and more.

“After 15 years of watching this incredible community come together to make a huge impact for animals in one weekend of fun, I am thrilled to see the event grow, welcome new wineries and businesses to the cause, and, hopefully, raise even more money for dogs and cats on the Central Coast,” says Wine 4 Paws Founder and Director Sarah Tomasetti.

Tomasetti says that she would love to break last year’s record of raising $75,000 for Woods Humane Society. “Now that in-person events are back in full swing, we are hoping to see even more of our loyal wine enthusiasts and animal lovers come out to support us!”

Woods Humane Society Interim CEO Emily L’Heureux says this important annual community fundraiser couldn’t come at a better time. “We have seen a surge in animals in need of shelter this year as well as a steep rise in the cost of care for animals. As a private nonprofit, we rely on the generosity of the local community to support our efforts so that we can continue to help as many animals as possible. Wine 4 Paws is a crucial fundraising event that enables us to care for and find homes for up to 3,000 dogs and cats each year. We are truly grateful for 15 years of generosity from local, wine country businesses.”

Participating Wine 4 Paws wineries, restaurants, and other businesses, as well as an event map and special event details, can be found at www.Wine4Paws.com. For those out of town, the website also offers links to online Wine 4 Paws wine shipping deals and ways to donate to the cause virtually.

For more information about Woods Humane, visit www.WoodsHumane.org or call (805) 543-9316.

