Antigua Brewing awarded five medals at state fair craft beer competition

Antigua Brewing is the only Central Coast brewery to also operate a hop farm

– San Luis Obispo-based Antigua Brewing Company was awarded ﬁve medals: Gold in the English IPA category, and bronze in the American Wheat Beer, Herb & Spiced Beer, Chocolate Beer, and American Strong Ale categories at the 2023 California Commercial Craft Beer Competition at the State Fair. The competition, organized annually by the California State Fair, recognizes the best craft beers in the State of California. This year’s competition had a total of 873 entries from 137 independent craft breweries across the state.

Antigua Brewing Company was recognized with a gold medal in the English IPA category for its Grand Hoppening, and bronze medals for Celebration (Herb & Spiced Beer), Botanical (American Wheat Beer), Quetzalcoatl (Chocolate Beer), and Thor’s Hammer (American Strong Ale). One of just two breweries to take home five medals, the most awarded to any brewery this year, Antigua Brewing has amassed fourteen awards in the under 18 months since it opened.

Winning beers in the 58 categories were determined by a panel of expert judges. Judges were selected by a BJCP Grand Master Judge and other respected craft beer industry professionals. Winning breweries are invited to showcase their beers at the Best of California Brewfest at the Cal Expo on July 22, 2023.

“For more than 169 years the California State Fair has been a constant showcase of the talents and achievements of the people of California,” says California State Fair Chief Executive Officer Tom Martinez.

Antigua Brewing is a family-owned San Luis Obispo-based brewery. Their beers are made with hops grown locally on their family hop farm. Antigua Brewing is the only Central Coast brewery to also operate a hop farm. Their downtown taproom features a full kitchen serving house-made food that pairs with their fresh, local beer.

For a full list of winners and additional competition information, visit www.castatefair.brewcompetition.com/

