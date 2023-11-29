Anxiety workshop offered at centennial park 

– Art Kuhns, the Owner of Breaking Day Hypnotherapy, is extending an invitation to individuals seeking relief from stress and anxiety to participate in the “Mindfulness: Three Steps to Live Life Without Anxiety” workshop. The event is scheduled to take place in the Live Oak Room at Centennial Park, located at 600 Nickerson Drive in Paso Robles, on Wednesday, Dec. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. The transformative class aims to equip participants with practical tools for cultivating mindfulness, managing stress, and leading a calmer, more relaxed life.

The workshop will cover crucial topics, starting with the importance of learning awareness, which involves recognizing and understanding the presence of stress and anxiety in daily life. Another key aspect is powerful mindful breathing, where participants will learn techniques to center themselves and find calm through mindful breathing. Additionally, the workshop will delve into controlling your energy, offering strategies for redirecting energy toward positive outcomes and fostering a sense of control.

“Can you imagine your life stress and anxiety-free? Perhaps you can’t.” said Kuhns “I know I couldn’t before I learned these three simple steps to live life without anxiety.

The workshop is available for a $35 registration fee, which includes handouts. Advance registration is strongly recommended. Interested individuals can register online at prcity.com/recreation or in person at the Centennial Park Registration Desk from Monday through Thursday, 12 to 5 p.m. For additional information, contact instructor Art Kuhns at (805) 242-1649 or Paso Robles Recreation Services at (805) 237-3988.

The workshop is presented in partnership with Paso Robles Recreation Services.