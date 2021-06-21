Applause Children’s Theater offering musical theater summer camps

First program will focus on, ‘The Wizard of Oz’ beginning July 12

–Applause Children’s Theater (ACT) is back this summer and they have two very special programs. Beginning July 12 through the 23, Monday-Friday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., their Broadway Bound Summer Camp focusing on, “The Wizard of Oz” will take place at their location at 1413 Riverside Ave Suite D in Paso Robles. The children will practice acting skills and character development as well as dancing and singing, all culminating in a mini-performance on the 24th. First grade and up, cost of $275, $250 for additional campers.

ACT is also offering a Musical Theater Dance and Sing class on Thursdays beginning July 8- Aug. 12 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. The cost is $95, $85 for each additional child for the 6-week session. This class will focus on Broadway hits while learning a variety of dance styles.

Space is limited in both sessions, call (805) 610-7187 or visit the website at www.applausechildrenstheater.com to reserve a spot.

ACT was only 3 weeks away from releasing their production of “Beauty and the Beast” when COVID-19 hit and say they are determined to put that performance on the stage in November.

