Applications for city council vacancy available now

Appointee will serve through the November 2024 election cycle

– Applications are currently being accepted for the City Council District 1 vacancy. Applications are available here and on the city’s website, PRCity.com, and at the Paso Robles City Clerk’s office, located at 1000 Spring St. Completed applications may be submitted in person at the city clerk’s office, by e-mail to CityClerk@PRCity.com, or by mail (1000 Spring St, Attn City Clerk, Paso Robles, CA 93446) and must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Sept. 21. Interested individuals can contact City Clerk Melissa Boyer for more information at CityClerk@PRCity.com or (805) 237-3960.

All prospective applicants must be at least 18 years old, registered to vote in the City of Paso Robles, and live within District 1. The district boundaries can be viewed in the map above and at: https://tinyurl.com/4mhsh62a. Pursuant to state law, the appointee will serve through the November 2024 election cycle. Applicants who do not meet these criteria cannot be considered for appointment.

