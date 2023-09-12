Paso Robles News|Tuesday, September 12, 2023
You are here: Home » Politics » Applications for city council vacancy available now
  • Follow Us!

Applications for city council vacancy available now 

Posted: 7:20 am, September 12, 2023 by News Staff
paso robles districts

All prospective applicants must be at least 18 years old, registered to vote in the City of Paso Robles, and live within District 1.

Appointee will serve through the November 2024 election cycle

– Applications are currently being accepted for the City Council District 1 vacancy. Applications are available here and on the city’s website, PRCity.com, and at the Paso Robles City Clerk’s office, located at 1000 Spring St. Completed applications may be submitted in person at the city clerk’s office, by e-mail to CityClerk@PRCity.com, or by mail (1000 Spring St, Attn City Clerk, Paso Robles, CA 93446) and must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Sept. 21. Interested individuals can contact City Clerk Melissa Boyer for more information at CityClerk@PRCity.com or (805) 237-3960.

All prospective applicants must be at least 18 years old, registered to vote in the City of Paso Robles, and live within District 1. The district boundaries can be viewed in the map above and at: https://tinyurl.com/4mhsh62a. Pursuant to state law, the appointee will serve through the November 2024 election cycle. Applicants who do not meet these criteria cannot be considered for appointment.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Politics, Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.