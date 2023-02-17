Applications available for Miss California Mid-State Fair Pageant

– Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Miss California Mid-State Fair Scholarship Pageant. Contestants must be between the ages of 17-24 on the opening day of the Fair, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, and be current residents of San Luis Obispo County, and have never been married.

Each contestant will compete in the following four categories: interview, fair/pageant platform, talent, final question, and evening wear. If selected as Queen or Princess, they must be able to attend every day of the 2023 fair, participating in numerous public events, such as introducing performers, taking pictures, and meeting with various dignitaries.

Contestants will receive swag, with the Queen receiving a $1,000 cash prize, 1st Princess $500, 2nd Princess $250, plus prizes from local businesses. The pageant takes place on Wednesday, July 19, at 6 p.m. on the Frontier Stage. This show is free to watch with paid fair admission.

Applications are due Friday, April 21, by 4 p.m., and are available online at www.MidStateFair.com on the applications page.

A no-obligation orientation meeting will be held Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. in the Skybox at the Paso Robles Event Center. For more information, contact pageant coordinator Patti Lucas at (805) 612-6971 or via email at pglucas19@gmail.com.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair runs July 19 through July 30 and this year’s theme is “Shake,

Rattle & Roll!”

