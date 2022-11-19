Applications available for Templeton committees

Deadline to apply is Jan. 5

– The Templeton Community Services District is an independent government agency that provides Water, Sewer, Fire and Emergency Services, Solid Waste, Parks and Recreation as well as limited drainage and street lighting services for about 8,000 residents.

The District is looking for members of the public who are interested in serving on Internal Standing Committees. Committees are tasked with reviewing various projects, financial reports, and informational items to offer recommendations to the board.

Committees meet 3-5 times per year, on an as-needed basis, and typically during regular business hours. Committee members must be 16 years or older and reside within the Templeton CSD boundaries.

The district has the following four standing committees:

Administration/Finance Committee – Concerned with the financial management of the district, including the preparation of an annual budget, major expenditures, and the annual audit. If the committee determines that policies, programs, and/or projects need to be addressed, a recommendation shall be made to the board of directors.

Facilities Committee – Concerned with the maintenance and operation of all land, buildings, and facilities. If the committee determines that policies, programs, and/or projects need to be addressed, a recommendation shall be made to the board of directors.

Fire and Emergency Management Committee – Concerned with:

1) The fire department’s effectiveness, efficiency, incident response, property preservation, and the health, safety, and wellness of the community; and

2) Formulation of an emergency team comprised of district staff, the analysis of the district’s capabilities and hazards, and development of a plan/s to achieve the district’s emergency response goals. If the committee determines that policies, programs, and/or projects need to be addressed, a recommendation shall be made to the board of directors.

Parks, Recreation, and Refuse Committee – Concerned with:

1) The oversight of recreation policies, programs, projects and parks; and

2) Overseeing the franchise agreement for Solid Waste and Recycling services to ensure the provision

of excellent service to the residents and businesses within the Templeton CSD boundaries. If the committee determines that policies, programs and/or projects need to be addressed, a recommendation shall be made to the board of directors.

Interested members of the public should submit an application for consideration by Jan. 5, 2023. Committee members will be selected at the Jan. 17, board meeting.

Applications can be found by visiting https://templetoncsd.org/DocumentCenter/View/1468/Internal-StandingCommittee-Application.

Applications may be mailed to the district office at P.O Box 780, Templeton, CA 93465, dropped off at the office located at 420 Crocker Street or sent in via email to the board clerk at kdodson@templetoncsd.org.

For more information about Templeton CSD or the role of a committee member, contact General Manager Jeff Briltz at jbriltz@templetoncsd.org, call (805) 434-4900, or visit www.templetoncsd.org.

