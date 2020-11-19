Applications being accepted for Golden 1 Credit Union scholarships

–Golden 1 Credit Union (Golden 1) announced this week that it is accepting applications for its 2021 scholarship program. The Golden 1 Credit Union Scholarship Program will award more than $400,000 to qualified students, and applications will be accepted through Feb. 1, 2021.

This year, Golden 1 awarded 45 California students a total of $406,500 in college scholarships. Students received awards based on their academic achievements, community involvement, extracurricular activities, and education and career goals. Recipients range from incoming college freshmen to college seniors who will attend in-state colleges or universities this fall.

“We continue to be impressed each year by the quality of applicants to our scholarship program. California’s young leaders show great promise,” said Erica Taylor, Vice President of Communications and Community Relations for Golden 1 Credit Union. “Golden 1 is dedicated to giving back to the communities we serve, and this year especially, we are honored to help students succeed.”

The Golden 1 Credit Union scholarship program provides credit union members and their dependents financial assistance, valued at up to $20,000 per student, for full-time students who plan to attend accredited, nonprofit two-year community colleges or four-year colleges and universities in California. Since the program began in 2013, Golden 1 Credit Union has awarded $3.1 million in total scholarship funding to more than 300 students.

“We realize attending college might look different for some students this year, but recognize they will still have financial obligations,” added Taylor. “We encourage all those who qualify to apply for the Golden 1 Credit Union scholarship program as they continue their educational journeys.”

The Golden 1 Credit Union location in Paso Robles is at 128 Niblick Rd. For more information about the Golden 1 Scholarship program, visit golden1.com/our-community/scholarships.

