Applications being accepted for Miss California Mid-State Fair pageant

Pageant takes place on the first day of the fair, Wednesday, July 21

–Applications are now being accepted for the 2021 Miss California Mid- State Fair Scholarship Pageant. Contestants must be between the ages of 17-24 on the opening day of the 2021 fair, be a current resident of San Luis Obispo County, and have never been married.

Each contestant will compete in the following four categories: Interview, talent, final question, and evening wear. If selected as Queen or Princess, she must be able to attend every day of the 2021 fair, participating in numerous public events such as introducing performers, taking pictures, and meeting with various dignitaries.

Contestants will receive “swag,” with the Queen receiving a $1,000 cash prize, 1st Princess $500, and 2nd Princess $250. All will also receive various prizes from local businesses. The pageant takes place on the first day of the fair, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 7 p.m. on the Fort Frontier Stage.

A no-obligation orientation meeting will be held Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 6 p.m. in the Skybox at the Paso Robles Event Center. Applications are officially due Friday, June 11, 2021, by 4 p.m., and are available at the Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside, Paso Robles or online at www.midstatefair.com. For more information, contact pageant coordinator Patti Lucas at (805) 612-6971 or via email at pglucas19@gmail.com.

The 2021 California Mid-State Fair runs July 21 – Aug. 1.

