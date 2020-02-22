Paso Robles News|Saturday, February 22, 2020
Applications for James W. Brabeck Youth Legacy Fund due Feb. 23 

Posted: 4:30 am, February 22, 2020

Applications for James W. Brabeck Youth Legacy Fund due Feb. 23–The California Mid-State Fair and the James W. Brabeck Youth Legacy Fund, a fund of The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County, are encouraging students to apply for the California Mid-State Fair Youth Legacy Scholarship. The scholarship was established by the James W. Brabeck Youth Legacy Fund to support higher education of youth who compete at the California Mid-State Fair. Applications are due Feb. 23 by 11:59 p.m.

High school juniors and seniors planning to participate in the California Mid-State Fair Junior Livestock Show, Horse Show, Industrial Education Show, Agriculture/Floriculture/Ornamental & Horticulture Program and/or Tractor Restoration Project are eligible to apply for the scholarship.

The online application can be found at www.CFSLOCO.org. One scholarship per year will be awarded in four single-year increments totaling as much as $20,000.

For more information, email contact@jwbylf.org. The 2020 California Mid-State Fair runs July 22 – Aug. 2 and this year is celebrating its 75th Anniversary.

About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.