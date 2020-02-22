Applications for James W. Brabeck Youth Legacy Fund due Feb. 23

–The California Mid-State Fair and the James W. Brabeck Youth Legacy Fund, a fund of The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County, are encouraging students to apply for the California Mid-State Fair Youth Legacy Scholarship. The scholarship was established by the James W. Brabeck Youth Legacy Fund to support higher education of youth who compete at the California Mid-State Fair. Applications are due Feb. 23 by 11:59 p.m.

High school juniors and seniors planning to participate in the California Mid-State Fair Junior Livestock Show, Horse Show, Industrial Education Show, Agriculture/Floriculture/Ornamental & Horticulture Program and/or Tractor Restoration Project are eligible to apply for the scholarship.

The online application can be found at www.CFSLOCO.org. One scholarship per year will be awarded in four single-year increments totaling as much as $20,000.

For more information, email contact@jwbylf.org. The 2020 California Mid-State Fair runs July 22 – Aug. 2 and this year is celebrating its 75th Anniversary.

