Applications now available for 2020 Miss California Mid-State Fair 

–Applications are now being accepted for the 2020 Miss California Mid- State Fair Scholarship Pageant. Contestants must be between the ages of 17-24 on opening day of the 2020 Fair, be a current resident of San Luis Obispo County, and have never been married. Young women from all over San Luis Obispo County are encouraged to apply.

Each contestant will compete in six categories: Interview, Platform, Talent, Activewear, Evening Wear, and Final Question. In addition, each contestant will establish a community outreach platform that can be implemented at the fair. If selected to be the Queen or a Princess, she must be able to attend every day of the 2020 fair, participating in numerous public events such as introducing performers, taking pictures, and meeting with various dignitaries.

Contestants will receive a season pass to the fair, full activewear outfit, and an assortment of local gifts and swag. Scholarship prizes will also be awarded, with the Queen receiving a $1,000 cash prize, 1st Princess $500, 2nd Princess $250, as well as prizes from local businesses. The pageant takes place on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 7 p.m. on the Frontier Stage. Admission and parking are free.

A no-obligation orientation meeting will be held Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 6 p.m. in the Skybox at the Paso Robles Event Center. Applications are officially due Friday, April 24, 2020 by 4 p.m., and are available at the Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside, Paso Robles or online at www.midstatefair.com. For more information, contact pageant coordinator Patti Lucas at (805) 612-6971 or via email at pglucas19@gmail.com.

The 2020 California Mid-State Fair runs July 22 – August 2 and this year we’re celebrating our 75th Anniversary.

