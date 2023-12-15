Applications open for free firefighting camp for young women

Submission deadline is Jan. 31

– The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) invites young women aged 16 to 18 to apply for Camp Cinder 2024. The camp, aimed at empowering young women in the field of firefighting, will take place in June 2024 at two locations: Shasta and San Luis Obispo. Applications are open, and the deadline for submission is Jan. 31, 2024.

Camp Cinder is a free immersive program offering hands-on firefighting activities over five days and four nights. Participants will engage in vehicle extrication and rescue, ropes and knots, water rescue, hose movement, ladder operations, helicopter activities, Self-Contained Breathing Apparatuses, Personal Protective Equipment, wildland line cutting, leadership skills, and teamwork exercises. All necessary equipment will be provided free of charge, and accommodations will be arranged in a college dorm setting.

Led by Cal Fire female firefighters, the camp aims to provide a safe, dynamic, interactive, and challenging environment to foster strength, knowledge, and confidence in young women, encouraging them to excel in the firefighting profession and beyond. “Our overarching goal is to remind girls that they can do anything that they want to if they set their mind to it and if they have the tenacity,” said Fire Captain Eva Grady of the San Luis Obispo Unit. “I want them to leave here knowing that they could do this job, and I would love for them to leave here wanting to do this job as much as I did as a young lady.”

To apply and find specific dates and details, visit Cal Fire Camp Cinder. The application period began on Dec. 1, 2023, and closes on Jan. 31, 2024.

For inquiries, contact Public Information Officer Suzi Brady at (530) 598-2622 or suzanne.brady@calfire.ca.gov for Shasta, or Public Information Officer Savanna Birchfield at (559) 747-6635 or savanna.birchfield@fire.ca.gov for San Luis Obispo.

