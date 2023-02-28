Applications open for home winemaking competition

Registration period for competition will run through Sunday, April 23

– Registration has opened for the 2023 Central Coast Home Winemaking Competition, hosted annually by the California Mid-State Fair. The competition will take place in May and will feature wines made from San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Monterey counties. There are six categories for wines: white, rosé/blanc, red, dessert, wines made with fruit other than grapes, and sparkling. The categories are further divided into classes by varietals. The panel of local competition judges will evaluate each entry according to appearance, aromatics, and taste to determine the overall conclusion.

Chief Judge Mike Jones is currently assembling a group of local judges for the annual competition. Judges will be selected based on their experience in the wine industry through various forms.

The registration period for the competition will run through Sunday, April 23 and the cost per entry is $7. Interested parties can register online at http://cmsfw.fairwire.com/. For more information, please visit the website at www.MidStateFair.com.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair is scheduled to run from July 19 through July 30 with this year’s theme being “Shake, Rattle & Roll!”

