Applications open for Paso Robles Planning Commission

Applications accepted through Jan. 31

– The Paso Robles Planning Commission has announced that applications are open for individuals interested in serving as planning commissioners. Applications will be accepted until Jan. 31.

The planning commission plays a crucial role in the city’s governance, as it is responsible for preparing recommendations to the Paso Robles City Council regarding the city’s general plan and zoning ordinance. Additionally, the commission handles the approval or denial of various development applications, such as conditional use permits, development plans, tentative maps, and environmental reviews pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act.

Meetings of the planning commission are scheduled on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Paso Robles City Hall Conference Center. Subcommittee meetings are arranged at the convenience of the commission members. A rotational assignment (five months annually) to the Development Review Committee, which convenes every Monday at 3:30 p.m., is mandatory for all commissioners. Individuals selected for this role should be prepared to commit approximately 15 – 20 hours per month to attend meetings, subcommittee gatherings, and meeting preparation.

Appointments will be for three-year terms, expiring Feb. 28, 2027.

For further information, contact the Paso Robles Community Development Department (805) 237-3970 or email Planning@PRCity.com

If interested serving on this advisory body, submit an application by Jan. 31, 2024. (https://www.prcity.com/1181/Vacancies-and-Applications)

