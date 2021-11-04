Applications open for RE/MAX Success charity grants

Deadline to submit is Nov. 15

– RE/MAX Success has started a charitable organization called Success Charities, which is dedicated to lifting up and serving the needs of the community. In September, Success Charities hosted its first fundraiser, “Cheers to Charity,” at Cal Coast Brewery. It was a success due to the generosity of sponsors and community, raising over $42,0000 and now Success Charities is ready to put this to work in the community.

Success Charities chose youth sports in North County as the beneficiaries of the 2021 Cheers to Charity event. “We think our youth have endured enough in this past year, and it’s time to celebrate them and give them a boost where they need it, by getting active,” says Elissa Williams, owner/broker of RE/MAX Success.

Funds will be distributed through a grant application process, and Success Charities will award all grants and pay out all proceeds before the end of 2021. North County youth sports representatives can email Success Charities at info@successcharities.org to request a grant application. The deadline to submit the application is Nov. 15.

RE/MAX Success Realtors make a donation from every sales transaction to Success Charities, which Owner/Broker Williams matches. “This donation/matching program allows the organization to grow a fund that will be used to support community needs year-round,” says Williams, “This is an important part of our mission at RE/MAX Success.”

For more information, visit www.successcharities.org or call (805) 434-2737.

RE/MAX Success is located at 408 S. Main Street Suite 120 in Templeton.

