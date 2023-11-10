Applications open for Templeton Community Services District committees

Interested members of the public should submit an application for consideration by Dec. 15

– The Templeton Community Services District is looking for members of the public who are interested in serving on internal standing committees.

The district is an independent government agency that provides water, sewer, fire and emergency services, solid waste, parks and recreation as well as limited drainage and street lighting services for about 8,000 residents.

The committees are tasked with reviewing various projects, financial reports, and informational items to offer recommendations to the board. Committees meet 3-5 times per year, on an as-needed basis, and typically during regular business hours. Committee members must be 16 years or older and reside

within the Templeton CSD boundaries.

The district has the following four standing committees:

Administration/finance committee – Concerned with the financial management of the district, including the preparation of an annual budget, major expenditures and the annual audit. If the committee determines that policies, programs and/or projects need to be addressed, a recommendation shall be made to the board of directors.

Facilities (utilities) committee – concerned with the maintenance and operation of all land, buildings, facilities, water and wastewater utilities. If the Committee determines that policies, programs and/or projects need to be addressed, a recommendation shall be made to the Board of Directors.

Fire and emergency management committee – Concerned with 1) the fire department’s effectiveness, efficiency, incident response, property preservation, and the health, safety, and wellness of the community; and 2) formulation of an emergency team comprised of district staff, the analysis of the district’s capabilities and hazards, and development of a plan/s to achieve the district’s emergency response goals. If the committee determines that policies, programs and/or projects need to be addressed, a recommendation shall be made to the board of directors.

Parks, recreation, and refuse committee – Concerned with 1) the oversight of recreation policies, programs, projects, and parks and 2) overseeing the franchise agreement for solid waste and recycling services to ensure the provision of excellent service to the residents and businesses within the Templeton CSD boundaries. If the committee determines that policies, programs and/or projects need to be addressed, a recommendation shall be made to the board of directors.

Measure “A” oversight committee – Measure A was passed by district voters in 2019 to impose a special annual tax to fund Templeton Fire and Emergency Services 24/7 staffing. The purpose of the committee is to independently review and inform the public and the board of directors concerning the expenditure of parcel tax revenues and to ensure that such revenues are expended in accordance with the intention of the voters.

Interested members of the public should submit an application for consideration by Dec. 15, 2023. Committee members will be selected at the Jan. 16, 2024 Board Meeting.

Applications can be found by visiting: https://templetoncsd.org/DocumentCenter/View/1468/Internal-Standing-Committee-Application.

Applications may be mailed to the district office at P.O Box 780, Templeton, CA 93465, dropped off at the district office located at 420 Crocker Street, or sent in via email to the board clerk at kdodson@templetoncsd.org.

For more information about Templeton CSD or the role of a committee member, contact General Manager Jeff Briltz at jbriltz@templetoncsd.org or (805) 434-4900, or visit www.templetoncsd.org.

Share To Social Media