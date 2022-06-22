Applique a felt mountain scene with the Paso Robles Library

Class is designed for ages 16 and up

– Beginning crafters will enjoy the challenge of creating the Paso Robles Library’s July felt applique project based on the techniques of Hawk-Hill.com. Registration with a Paso Robles library card is required for all participants to receive craft kit materials and information about the Zoom meetup happening on July 27 from 6-7 p.m. Class is designed for ages 16 and up.

Click here to register and for more information.

The library is Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

