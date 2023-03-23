April 2 proclaimed as ‘Education and Sharing Day’ in Paso Robles

Day was first established 40 years ago by Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson

– At the most recent Paso Robles City Council meeting, Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin proclaimed April 2, 2023, as “Education and Sharing Day” in the city, in recognition of the need for moral and ethical education in the face of growing mental health and purpose crises among young people. The proclamation, presented by Mayor Pro Tem John Hamon to representatives of Chabad of Paso Robles at the council meeting ceremony on March 21, called on the community to work together to create a brighter future for all.

Education and Sharing Day was first established 40 years ago by Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, who called for a deeper approach to education that focused on character-building and moral values. Since then, every president since Jimmy Carter has recognized the day annually, corresponding with the Rebbe’s birthday. President Biden recently praised the impact of such education on society, saying it reminded people to “hate evil, love good, and establish justice in the gate.”

This year’s Education and Sharing Day also coincide with the Year of Hakhel, a biblical event observed worldwide as a year of unity, education, and spiritual growth. The day invites everyone to reflect on ways to enhance moral and ethical education for young people and increase acts of goodness and kindness.

Education and Sharing Day was championed by the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, of righteous memory. 40 years ago, Congress passed a joint resolution and President Carter signed into law a resolution to designate the Rebbe’s birthday as Education and Sharing Day. Each president since Carter, as well as numerous local legislatures, governors, and mayors, have annually recognized the date corresponding to the Rebbe’s birthday, celebrated four days before Passover, as Education and Sharing Day. The Rebbe was born in 1902 in present-day Mykolaiv, Ukraine and this year marks 121 years since his birth.

In his correspondence with President Carter, the Rebbe laid out his vision of Education Day as a time to focus on “education in a broader and deeper sense—not merely as a process of imparting knowledge and training for a “better living,” but for a “better life,” with due emphasis on character building and moral and ethical values.”

For more information on the life and teachings of the Rebbe, visit: www.TheRebbe.org.

