Armed robbery reported at Laurel Lane Liquor in SLO

Suspect remains at-large, described as Hispanic male adult, 6 feet tall, with a large build

– On Monday, at approximately 8:15 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery which had just occurred at Laurel Lane Liquor located at 1291 Laurel Lane.

The suspect entered the store, and after making a purchase, showed a gun in his waistband to a clerk at the register. The suspect demanded cash and then ran from the store with an undisclosed amount. Responding officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male adult, 6 feet tall, with a large build. He was wearing a blue LA Dodgers hat, a black gator facemask, a black puffy jacket, a black and white striped shirt, black pants and black shoes.

This investigation in on-going. Anyone who has any information regarding this case, or the suspect in the photo, is encouraged to contact SLOPD at (805) 781-7312 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-7867.

