Armed robbery reported at South County gas station

Suspect described as a Hispanic male driving a mid-size white Honda coupe

–On Monday, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred at the Oceano Market/Valero Gas Station in the 1700 block of Front Street in Oceano.

Witnesses told deputies a Hispanic adult male entered the store, approached the clerk, demanded money and brandished a handgun. The suspect then made off with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was hurt in the incident.

The suspect was then seen getting into a vehicle with another man and heading south towards Los Berros Road. The vehicle is described as a mid-size white Honda coupe. The suspect is described as a Hispanic adult male, average build, wearing dark blue or black clothing and dark sunglasses.

Detectives and patrol deputies are actively investigating this case. If anyone has information regarding this crime, they are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550.

