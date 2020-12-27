Paso Robles News|Sunday, December 27, 2020
You are here: Home » Crime » Armed robbery reported at Spring Street liquor store
  • Follow Us!

Armed robbery reported at Spring Street liquor store 

Posted: 7:02 pm, December 26, 2020 by News Staff

Image from Google Maps.

–An armed robbery was reported Saturday evening at a liquor store on Spring Street in Paso Robles.

Paso Robles Police officers responded at 6:25 p.m to a report of an armed robbery at Savage Spirits and Deli, 2050 Spring St., Paso Robles. The suspect was last seen on foot headed eastbound on 21st Street, police report.

The suspect is described as a white male adult, approximately 6-feet-tall with dark curly hair, wearing light blue coveralls, a hood, sunglasses, wearing black-and-white-colored Converse-style shoes, and brandishing a silver handgun. The reported loss to the store is approximately $300.

Police were on the scene Saturday evening investigating the reported robbery.

No other details were available at press time. Check back on this story for updates.



Comments

Posted in:  Crime
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.