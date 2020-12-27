Armed robbery reported at Spring Street liquor store

–An armed robbery was reported Saturday evening at a liquor store on Spring Street in Paso Robles.

Paso Robles Police officers responded at 6:25 p.m to a report of an armed robbery at Savage Spirits and Deli, 2050 Spring St., Paso Robles. The suspect was last seen on foot headed eastbound on 21st Street, police report.

The suspect is described as a white male adult, approximately 6-feet-tall with dark curly hair, wearing light blue coveralls, a hood, sunglasses, wearing black-and-white-colored Converse-style shoes, and brandishing a silver handgun. The reported loss to the store is approximately $300.

Police were on the scene Saturday evening investigating the reported robbery.

No other details were available at press time. Check back on this story for updates.

Share this post!

email

Related