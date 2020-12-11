Aron Nevarez, Refugio Garcia honored as Vineyard Workers of the Year

–The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance has awarded Aron Nevarez and Refugio Garcia as Vineyard Workers of the Year for 2020.

The Vineyard Worker award is for a vineyard team member who has contributed the most to help their team cultivate and harvest exceptional Paso Robles fruit. Through leadership, dedication, and spirit, these team members deserve recognition. This year there was a tie. Learn more about Nevarez and Garcia below:

Aron Nevarez, Vineyard Manager, Denner Vineyards

Born in the village of El Durazno in Durango, Mexico, Nevarez moved to Paso Robles in 1992 at the age of 14. As a young teen, he worked in vineyards throughout the county. From 1994 to 1997, he learned all about Rhône varietals and their growing habits while working at Tablas Creek and GlenRose Vineyards. In 1998, Nevarez took over the position of Vineyard Manager at Rozet Vineyards (now Derby). Nevarez worked alongside John Alban for 6 years, perfecting his vineyard management skills. He joined Denner Vineyards in 2004 and has developed the estate into a prized site for premium Rhône and Bordeaux varieties. Although he is a licensed pesticide applicator, his approach to vineyard management is to be proactive rather than reactive, with very minimal chemical usage. Nevarez believes if you are in the vineyard daily, closely watching the vines, you will see the slight changes that require attention and believes in composting rather than fertilizing.

Refugio Garcia, Vineyard Manager, Mesa Vineyard Management

Refugio has taken on and implemented the conversion of all acres of grapes under his management and those of the team to be certified CCOF organic for Castoro Cellars. He is constantly seeking new and cleaner ways to farm and care for the land. It has been a learning experience for the entire crew and his dedication shows and is appreciated by all working together.

