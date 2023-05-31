Arrest, drug seizure made in Paso Robles traffic stop

Craig Eugene Doll, age 50, of Grover Beach arrested

– Last Thursday, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office detectives stopped a vehicle on Highway 101 near Paso Robles driven by Craig Doll, who was found to be driving under the influence. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of Xanax, methamphetamine, and a substantial amount of fentanyl valued at over $84,000, resulting in Doll’s arrest for possession and transportation of narcotics for sale.

On Thursday, detectives with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit observed a vehicle on Southbound Highway 101 near Paso Robles weaving across the lanes and driving erratically. The detectives stopped the vehicle near the Spring Street offramp.

The driver was identified as 50-year-old Craig Doll of Grover Beach. Based on Doll’s condition and demeanor, detectives determined he was driving under the influence, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

A sheriff’s K9 was brought in to conduct a search of the vehicle. The K9 alerted to several areas of the car. With the assistance of the sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit, detectives searched the car and located Xanax, meth, a large amount of fentanyl as well as drug paraphernalia indicating narcotics sales. Approximately 847 grams of packaged fentanyl were located in the vehicle. Its estimated street value is more than $84,000.

Doll was arrested for possession for sale of narcotics, transporting narcotics for sale, and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

