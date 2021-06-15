Paso Robles News|Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Posted: 6:15 am, June 15, 2021 by News Staff

37-year-old San Luis Obispo man James Taylor arrested

–On Sunday, at approximately 7:45 a.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 1000 block of Southwood. A concerned citizen called dispatch to report a male was asleep inside of a vehicle with a handgun displayed on his lap.

Officers responded to the area and located the male still asleep inside of the vehicle. Officers observed what appeared to be a handgun on his lap. Officers utilized the patrol vehicles loud-speaker to make announcements and safely had the male exit the vehicle. The male, identified as James Taylor, was initially uncooperative but was eventually taken into custody without incident. Taylor was found to be in possession of a replica Glock firearm and two ounces of methamphetamine for sale.Arrest made for illegal possession of replica gun, narcotics for sale

Taylor was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of an imitation firearm, and obstructing/resisting a police officer.

