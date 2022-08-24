Arrest reports for Aug. 14-21
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On August 14, Rachel Rose Parks, 31, of Atascadero, was arrested near the intersection of Spring Street and 10th St. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On Aug. 14, Enos D. Yoder, 38, of Lincoln Calif., was arrested near the intersection of North River Road and River Oaks in Paso Robles for possession of a specified controlled substance.
- On August 15, Demauria Marquies Grayson, 19, of Fontana Calif., was arrested in the 1100 block of Ramada Drive in Paso Robles for first-degree burglary, evading a peace officer/reckless driving, conspiring with two or more persons to commit a crime, and for hit and run causing death or injury.
- On August 15, Kayla Symone Briggs, 20, of Los Angeles, was arrested near the intersection of S. River Rd. and Riverbank Avenue in Paso Robles for being an accessory to a felony.
- On August 15, Brenden Deshone Clayton, 26, of Carson Calif., was arrested near the intersection of S. River Rd. and Riverbank Avenue in Paso Robles for driving with a license suspended for DUI, and for being an accessory to a felony.
- On August 15, Adan Francisco Chavarriaestrada, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.
- On August 16, Kevin Mcintyre, 59, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and 26th St. in Paso Robles for driving with a license suspended for DUI.
- On August 17, Jorge Galvezrojas, 20, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of S. River Rd. and Charolais Road in Paso Robles for presenting a false ID to a peace officer, and for possession of an open container in a motor vehicle.
- On August 17, Leon Curtis Roberts, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2700 block of Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On August 17, Will Joseph Clevenger, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2400 block of Starling Drive in Paso Robles for a local felony warrant, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and possession of a specified controlled substance.
- On August 17, Sean Daniel Mccaffrey, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2800 block of Sterling Court in Paso Robles for possession of a specified controlled substance, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and a local misdemeanor warrant.
- On August 17, Alvaro Leon Gonzales, 29, of Creston Calif., was arrested in the 1300 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for being an unlicensed driver.
- On August 18, Castillo Rodriguezseferino, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Riverside Street and 17th St. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On August 18, David James Strader, 62, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 4600 block of Ross Drive in Paso Robles for lewd act with a child under age 14, and sodomy with a victim under 10 years.
- On August 18, Kaleb Clay Bussey, 45, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.
- On August 18, Manuel Antonio Ordunezmartinez, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of branch Creek in Paso Robles for willfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing justice, presenting a false ID to a peace officer, and for violation of probation/terms of probation, and an outside felony warrant.
- On August 19, Michael Anthony Drafton, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 800 block of 32nd St. in Paso Robles for battery of a spouse, cohabitant, or former spouse and for false imprisonment.
- On August 19, Jonathan Alexander Maalouf, 34, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. and Highway 101 in Paso Robles for battery and threatening a crime with an intent to terrorize.
- On August 19, Jose Manuel Venturagarcia, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of Corral Creek in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On August 20, Jordan Timothy Udell, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Mesa Road and Prospect Road in Paso Robles for possession of a narcotic controlled substance, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of a specified controlled substance, and for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On August 20, Taylor Anne Bork, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Mesa Road and Prospect Road in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants, and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
- On August 20, Arnel Aguete Osuna, 20, of Templeton, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On August 20, Sarah Isabella Ross, 18, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Union Road and N. River Rd. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher and for being a minor driving under the influence.
- On August 20, Leopoldo Ventura Salinas, 31, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of Santa Ynez and Via Ramona in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- August 20, Misty Dawn Burkhart, 34, of Pismo Beach, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants.
- On August 20, Travis Thomas King, 37, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 100 block of Road in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On August 21, Eutequio Mejiagonzales, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On August 21, Carmelo Mejiagonzales, 38, Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On August 21, Emilio Garciamendoza, 24, of Atascadero, was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. and Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.
- On August 21, Marcus Tanner Bolton, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of Dorothy Street in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
